The Rock Accepts Kevin Hart’s “Hurricane Harvey Challenge”

We’ve participated in plenty of internet challenges, and this is one that can actually make an impact on others lives.

Comedian Kevin Hart called out some of his celebrity friends such as Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake just to name a few to help with his “Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge”. See the clip below.

The Rock didn’t waste anytime to donating to Hart’s campaign, as he knows what these victims are going through since he lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

As of right now the campaign has raised over $593,000. After an emergency, like Hurricane Harvey, the American Red Cross provides shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support and health services to people in need.

To follow along and donate to the American Red Cross & the Hurricane Harvey Challenge click here.

