Photo: Bizarre Nicolas Cage Merchandise You Can Actually Buy

Here’s some of the bizarre NICOLAS CAGE merchandise that’s actually for sale.

There’s a whole bootleg market dedicated to bizarre NICOLAS CAGE merchandise, and it’s pretty amazing.

Especially the Nicolas Cage FACE PILLOW. It’s a square pillow, flesh colored, with Nic’s eyes, nose, and mouth in the middle. It’s as creepy as it sounds, and quite the bargain at $19.95.

Only slightly less creepy is the Nicolas Cage wallet which is just a wallet with dozens of Nicolas Cage heads all over it. That’s a little pricey: 30 bucks.

There’s everything from lip gloss to mousepads, too!

