Enjoy An Extra Target Perk Waiting To Be Used

Calling all Cartwheel members! You have a perk waiting to be used!

Make sure to check out your Cartwheel app today, you may have a free target perk before the program goes away for good!

While August 27th was the final day of the perk program, Target wanted to say thanks for being a member and giving you a FREE perk! You have until September 27th to cash in your points!

Do you love Target as much as this mom?! Read more about this local mom that decided to have her maternity shoot in the aisles of Target! Click here to check out all her photos!