Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Enjoy An Extra Target Perk Waiting To Be Used

Filed Under: cartwheel app, perks, Target

Calling all Cartwheel members! You have a perk waiting to be used!

Make sure to check out your Cartwheel app today, you may have a free target perk before the program goes away for good!

While August 27th was the final day of the perk program, Target wanted to say thanks for being a member and giving you a FREE perk! You have until September 27th to cash in your points!

img 3978 Enjoy An Extra Target Perk Waiting To Be Used

Do you love Target as much as this mom?! Read more about this local mom that decided to have her maternity shoot in the aisles of Target! Click here to check out all her photos! 

20368942 1382623008511219 5983934439040596516 o Enjoy An Extra Target Perk Waiting To Be Used

Photo by: Inspired By A True Story Photography

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live