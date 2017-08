Do you eat the PEEL on certain fruits and vegetables?

Here are the results from a new Buzzfeed survey that asked people what fruit and vegetable skins and peels they actually eat.

1. Apple peel . . . 94% eat it.

2. Potato skin . . . 78%.

3. Carrot peel . . . 49%.

4. Kiwi skin . . . 13%.

5. Mango peel . . . 10%.

6. Orange peel . . . 4%.

7. Banana peel . . . 1%.

Click Here to see more.