Do you still ANSWER your doorbell?

If you’re not expecting a delivery or friends, there’s really no reason to answer your doorbell, right?

And apparently I’m not alone in my desire to avoid random moments of human contact. Because according to a new survey, 54% of people say they don’t like answering when someone rings their doorbell.

They’re slightly more likely to answer if they have security cameras installed and they can see who’s there.

