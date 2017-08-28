Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Important Invention From Every State

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Here are some of America’s most impactful innovations.

MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas compiled research and found the most important inventions which are the most significant to come out of each state.

Here are just a few…

Missouri: Vacuum Cleaner – St. Louis native John S. Thurman devised the world’s first powered vacuum cleaner in 1898 and named it the “pneumatic carpet renovator.”

Illinois: Mobile Phone – Engineer Martin Cooper developed the first handheld mobile phone in 1973 while working at Motorola in Schaumburg.

Idaho: Television – Idaho innovator Philo Taylor Farnsworth invented the first fully electronic television in 1927.

Kansas: Helicopter – In 1913, aviation pioneers William Purvis and Charles Wilson were awarded a patent for the world’s first helicopter which they developed in Goodland.

Indiana: Gasoline Pump – In 1885, Sylvanus Freelove Bowser patented the first kerosene pump in Fort Wayne.

Kentucky: Gas Mask – Claysville-born innovator Garrett Morgan created his safety hood in 1912, which is widely regarded as the first modern gas mask.

Click Here to see more.

