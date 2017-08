A woman in jail wraps herself in TOILET PAPER for her booking photo??!!

Here’s a BRILLIANT way to turn your relatively boring and unmemorable crime into national news.

A 35-year-old woman named Melissa Natal from Franklin, New Hampshire was arrested on Friday for robbery. And when she was in the holding cell, she said it was TOO COLD.

So when the police came in to take her booking photo, she’d wrapped herself in TOILET PAPER.

And now the photo of her surrounded by toilet paper is going viral.