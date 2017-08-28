Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Listen to Win Tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals Game

(Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:15 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 1, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win 4-pack of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:15 p.m.

The Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates the weekend of September 8th through 10th and there are great giveaways all weekend long, including a green Cardinals Jersey, fleece pullover and a build-a-bear Cardinals pup! Great seats remain – get your tickets today.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

