Listen to Win a Gift Certificate to Big River Running Co.

Win: A $150 gift certificate to Big River Running Company.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 1, 2017

Listen to the Jill Devine on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a $150 gift certificate to Big River Running Company.

Big River Running Company has opened a brand new West County location in Town & Country. It has a new look and carries many new brands for non-runners, so you don’t have to be a runner to love Big River Running Company.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules.