Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th – Sunday, August 27th)

Kevin’s weekend was all about Olden Days!

Since Kennedy was 3, the last weekend in August has been about attending the Olden Days festival in Dow, Illinois. And now since my wife’s parents are members of the Tri County Antique Club, we actually got to help set up the event on Friday evening.

We also managed to squeeze in seeing “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2.” The movie was great, but I don’t know if it was worth the extra $2 rental since it went back into Redbox machine while I was snapping this picture… Lesson learned!

Now onto Olden Days… Here’s Kennedy welcoming you to the kids area known as “Agriland”!

The “soybox” became a “cornbox” this year. Apparently, corn kernels were easier to find in large amounts.

Jackson had fun petting the rabbits in the petting zoo sponsored by the FHA.

For the eighth year in a row, Kennedy became the local “schoolmarm”.

Jackson always enjoys the barrel train ride around the event.

Kennedy helped younger kids prepare meals in the kitchen… With the help of some Beats Headphones… Just like the pioneers!

And Jackson even finished second in his weight class for the annual tractor pull.

It’s always a fun weekend at Olden Days. Maybe we’ll see you there next year! I hope you had a great weekend, too!