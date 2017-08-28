Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th – Sunday, August 27th)

Filed Under: 25th, 27th, 5, August, Friday, Kevin, Kevin The Intern, Phillips & Company, photo, Photos, Sunday, Weekend
(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Kevin’s weekend was all about Olden Days!

Since Kennedy was 3, the last weekend in August has been about attending the Olden Days festival in Dow, Illinois. And now since my wife’s parents are members of the Tri County Antique Club, we actually got to help set up the event on Friday evening.

olden days set up Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

We also managed to squeeze in seeing “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2.” The movie was great, but I don’t know if it was worth the extra $2 rental since it went back into Redbox machine while I was snapping this picture… Lesson learned!

guardians Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

Now onto Olden Days… Here’s Kennedy welcoming you to the kids area known as “Agriland”!

agriland Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

The “soybox” became a “cornbox” this year. Apparently, corn kernels were easier to find in large amounts.

corn box Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

Jackson had fun petting the rabbits in the petting zoo sponsored by the FHA.

rabbits Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

For the eighth year in a row, Kennedy became the local “schoolmarm”.

school house Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

Jackson always enjoys the barrel train ride around the event.

train Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

Kennedy helped younger kids prepare meals in the kitchen… With the help of some Beats Headphones… Just like the pioneers!

kitchen1 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

And Jackson even finished second in his weight class for the annual tractor pull.

tractor pull Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 25th Sunday, August 27th)

It’s always a fun weekend at Olden Days. Maybe we’ll see you there next year! I hope you had a great weekend, too!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live