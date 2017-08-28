Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (August 25th-27th)

The weekend started off with the annual Glendale ice cream social. They had a dunk tank this year, and my son was excited to show off his pitching skills and dunk the school principal (sorry, Dr. Benben!)

My daughter stopped by the face painting tent and opted for “sparkly butterfly”.

This may be as exciting a discovery as the Trader Joe’s “Everything BUT The Bagel” seasoning! Now everything you eat can taste like Red Hot Riplets! My friend loves Red Hot Riplets so much that he may be getting a case of this for his birthday!

I drive by this sign all the time and it makes me laugh that someone has it sitting in their yard. It seems fitting for this weekend.

Sunday I hit a brick wall. I felt like crap, so I spent a lot of time on the couch. I had a lot to do around the house, and I wanted to do some fun stuff with the kids…but sometimes you have to just say NOPE to all of it!

Sunday night I watched the VMAs with this one. We had to rewind the Taylor Swift video a half-dozen times. It was fun to watch her sing and dance along to all the performers last night!