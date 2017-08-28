Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Hurricane Harvey Relief

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Texas was hit by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane… The largest hurricane to hit the area in decades.

Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas over the weekend, and country singer Chris Young is wasting no time pitching in to help the victims. He set up a Go Fund Me page where you can donate money, and he dug into his own pockets by contributing $100,000.

This is personal for him. He has a lot of friends and family who live there. He also owns a house that’s in one of the hardest hit areas, but he says that’s the least of his concerns.

Quote, “In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I hope you’ll donate.”

Click Here to see more and donate.

