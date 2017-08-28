Floyd Mayweather Defeats Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout in 10 rounds on Saturday night.

Floyd Mayweather is still undefeated, after beating UFC champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night in 10 rounds.

It was a technical knock-out, so Conor didn’t hit the mat, the ref just stopped it when Floyd started battering him senseless. He was bloodied and seemed dazed and exhausted.

The fight went as a lot of people expected, with Floyd basically out-boxing Conor, who’s obviously not a boxer. He still made a pretty good showing for himself.

A good number of viewers missed parts, if not MOST, of Floyd Mayweather’s 10th-round decision. The fight was delayed about a half-hour because of pay-per-view issues, which apparently involved a surge of late purchases and connectivity issues. It was priced at $99.00.

The fight was a success in theaters too earning $2.6 million, from screenings at 532 locations in North America. That was good enough for EIGHTH in this weekend’s box office.

A lot of celebrities were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the fight including Bruce Willis, Ozzy and Sharon Osborne, Jamie Foxx, Akon, Diddy, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Mike Tyson, LeBron James, and Steve Harvey.

