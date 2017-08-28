Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Fifth Harmony Throws Fake Camila Cabello Off the Stage

Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony

The ladies of Fifth Harmony appeared to throw major shade at ex-member Camila Cabello by having an unidentified fifth person fall off the stage during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The moment in question happened at the top of the group’s medley of “Angel” and “Down,” when the stage lights revealed five women standing on risers and wearing puffy silver jackets with their faces hidden. But as the four members of Fifth Harmony lifted their hoods to show their faces, a fifth member–presumably meant to represent Cabello–fell backwards off the stage. Responses to the stunt on Twitter included, “THE SHADE!” and “Camila is probably crying in the club watching Fifth Harmony.”

