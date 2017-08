Demi Lovato may have had one of the best performances of the night with “Sorry No Sorry.” Starting backstage with a choir singing the sample and amping her up, the “Cool For The Summer” singer marched down a catwalk to the outdoor pool area, where a full band and back-up singers were waiting. She sang the triumphant hit in a plunging top top with matching sheer harem pants that left little to the imagination as fans cavorted in the pool.