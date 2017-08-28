Courtney’s Weekend in 5 Photos

What a great weekend, perfect weather and lots to do. I started off the weekend in the kitchen making my first cauliflower crust recipe. Usually Nick does the cooking but I found a recipe and decided to give it a shot. I’m trying to cut down on the carbs…beer is a problem but I’ll deal with that later. Anyway here is the final product, Cauliflower Crust Calzone. Turned out pretty good but I still need to work on a way to make the crust crispier.

Saturday I played in a golf tournament for my good friend Barb who is the Executive Director of The St. Clair County Health Department. As she says, “it’s for mom’s and babies”.

After the tourney I had to rush to get home and change for a 20th Wedding Anniversary and Vow Renewal. It was a beautiful night to hang out outside by the pool and celebrate a great couple. Our friends Julie and Jimmy hosted the party at their house with drinks flowing, delicious food from Beast BBQ and of course, The Big Fight! Here’s a pic of me with my friends Susan and Kristen after the fight.

We all released lanterns at the end of the night, I think to celebrate the couple but I’m not sure.

By the end of the night the shark head came out and both Julie the bride and me sported it.

Check out Kevin’s weekend HERE!