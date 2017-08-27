Logic Calls for Equality After Emotional VMA Performance

By Hayden Wright

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara took the stage to perform their moving single promoting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:”1-800-273-8255.” They were joined by dozens of survivors of suicide attempts, many of whom were brought to tears during the performance.

At the emotional finale, Logic spoke from the heart about social issues and the stigma surrounding mental illness. He pledged to fight against oppression, racism and a host of other societal contributors to despair and hopelessness. The speech was a highlight of the broadcast, as audience members stood to salute the artists and survivors.

“I believe we are all born equally but we are not treated equally—that’s why we have to fight,” Logic said.

The performance was introduced by Kesha, who has openly shared about her struggle against depression and body image issues. In her heartfelt speech, Kesha urged vulnerable people to seek help when they feel hopeless.

“It take great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human, and we all have that vulnerable side,” she said. “There is a real truth and strength in knowing that you’re not alone. As long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness.”