Things We Refuse To Give Up, Even If We’re Broke

A new survey found the Internet is the number one thing we’d REFUSE to give up, even if we were totally broke and couldn’t really afford it. Here are the top ten things we wouldn’t give up…

1. The Internet. 54% of people said they’d never give it up, no matter what.

2. Your phone, 53%.

3. Driving, 48%.

4. Your pets, 37%.

5. Cable TV, 21%.

6. Going out to eat, 19%.

7. Traveling, 17%.

8. College courses, and other things that further your education, 13%.

9. Buying gifts for people, 13%.

10. Alcohol, 11%.

