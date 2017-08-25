Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Things We Refuse To Give Up, Even If We’re Broke

Filed Under: broke, Give, Phillips & Company, refuse, things, up, We
(Photo Illustration by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The top things we’d never give up, even if we couldn’t really afford them are…

A new survey found the Internet is the number one thing we’d REFUSE to give up, even if we were totally broke and couldn’t really afford it. Here are the top ten things we wouldn’t give up…

1. The Internet. 54% of people said they’d never give it up, no matter what.

2. Your phone, 53%.

3. Driving, 48%.

4. Your pets, 37%.

5. Cable TV, 21%.

6. Going out to eat, 19%.

7. Traveling, 17%.

8. College courses, and other things that further your education, 13%.

9. Buying gifts for people, 13%.

10. Alcohol, 11%.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live