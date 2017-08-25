Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Hottest Dog Names Today

How did you come up with your dog’s name?

A dog product company called Whistle just released the results of a survey on dog naming trends right now.  Here are some of the highlights:

*“Game of Thrones” names are huge, including Arya and Snow, but almost two-thirds of the dogs who get “Game of Thrones” names get them from House Stark’s direwolves:  Grey Wind, Lady, Nymeria, Summer, Shaggydog, and Ghost.

*People aren’t naming their dogs after coffee anymore, except in Seattle. Names like Kona and Mocha are declining in popularity nationwide.

*Giant dogs are most likely to get sports names. More than 20% of the dogs named after sports, athletes, and teams weigh over 90 pounds.

*Names based on junk food are getting more popular, including things like Taffy, Twix, and Milano.

*Booze names are hot, including things like Brandy, Guinness, and Whiskey.

