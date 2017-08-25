Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Sounds Familiar…

By now you’ve probably heard Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” from her upcoming album “Reputation.”

If you haven’t, take a listen here:

The dark and edgy new single dropped Thursday night and the internet blew up with reaction, as expected.

Everyone has thoughts about what the lyrics mean, the breakdown declaring the “old Taylor” is dead and how it compares to her previous upbeat pop and country tunes, but we thought it just sounded oddly familiar…

Kind of similar to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” Listen to Taylor’s song, then listen to this:

Turns out, this isn’t just a coincidence and it’s not a rip-off of the 90s hit – Right Said Fred has a writing credit on Taylor’s song.

The band even tweeted about it Thursday night:

So, there you have it! Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” DOES sound like “I’m Too Sexy” – and she knows it.