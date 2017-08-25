Principal Tells Girls Not to Wear Leggings Unless They’re Certain Sizes

A South Carolina high school principal has sparked outrage by telling female students that they shouldn’t be wearing leggings unless they are a size two or zero. Heather Taylor of Stratford High School informed 9th and 10th grade students of the dress code during assemblies held on Wednesday. “I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat,” Taylor can be heard saying in audio recording obtained by WCBD. After the clip was published on Thursday and met with backlash, Taylor released a statement apologizing for her behavior. “My intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way,” she said. “I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success. After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year.”

