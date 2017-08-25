Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Call Off Their Engagement

(Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi have officially called off their engagement.

In a statement to E News, the couple needs a little more time to get to know each other before they put a ring on it.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the statement reads. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

A source said that the couple said “they want this relationship to succeed.”

We’re sad to say this, but we saw this coming from the moment Nick got down on one knee.

