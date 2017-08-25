Crazy Stats About The Mayweather/McGregor Fight

Here’s a quick breakdown of this weekend’s fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

If you’re pumped for the big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor this weekend, here’s a rundown of some of the crazier stats…

1. Zero. The number of times Conor McGregor has stepped into a ring for an officially sanctioned amateur or professional boxing match. He HAS had 24 MMA matches though, and won 21 of them.

2. 714. The number of days since Mayweather’s last fight, when he steps into the ring tomorrow. (It was against Andre Berto on September 12, 2015.)

3. 19.5 million: The number of pay-per-view buys Mayweather has helped generate in his career. That includes the three most-purchased fights in history . . . 2.4 million against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 . . . 2.2 million against Canelo Alvarez in 2013 and 4.6 million against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

4. $700 million: The total projected gross revenue for the fight. That would make it the most-watched and highest-grossing pay-per-view event EVER.

5. $1 BILLION. The amount Mayweather’s career earnings could reach from this fight, depending on his payout from pay-per-view sales. The only other athletes to earn $1 billion from their sports careers are Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Click Here to see more.