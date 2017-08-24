Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Things Parents Are Worrying About Right Now

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Here are the top things parents are WORRIED about for their kids right now, according to a new survey.

A new survey out of the University of Michigan found the top 10 things parents are worried about for their kids right now. And here’s the top 10…

1. Bullying and cyberbullying, 34% are worried.

2. Internet safety, 30%.

3. Stress, 28%.

4. Car accidents, 28%.

5. School violence, 25%.

6. Depression, 22%.

7. Unhealthy eating, 22%.

8. Not getting enough exercise, 21%.

9. Drugs, 20%.

10. Sexting, 20%.

