The Things Parents Are Worrying About Right Now

Here are the top things parents are WORRIED about for their kids right now, according to a new survey.

A new survey out of the University of Michigan found the top 10 things parents are worried about for their kids right now. And here’s the top 10…

1. Bullying and cyberbullying, 34% are worried.

2. Internet safety, 30%.

3. Stress, 28%.

4. Car accidents, 28%.

5. School violence, 25%.

6. Depression, 22%.

7. Unhealthy eating, 22%.

8. Not getting enough exercise, 21%.

9. Drugs, 20%.

10. Sexting, 20%.

Click Here to see more.