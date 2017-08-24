The Highest-Grossing Summer Blockbusters Ranked

“The Empire Strikes Back” tops the list of “The BEST Highest-Grossing Summer Movie Blockbusters”.

The Huffington Post took the highest-grossing movie from every summer since 1975, and ranked them best to worst. That’s 43 movies in all. Here’s the Top 15:

1. “The Empire Strikes Back”, 1980.

2. “Jurassic Park”, 1993.

3. “E.T.”, 1982.

4. “Star Wars”, 1977.

5. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 1981.

6. “Jaws”, 1975.

7. “Saving Private Ryan”, 1998.

8. “Grease”, 1978.

9. “Back to the Future”, 1985.

10. “Finding Nemo”, 2003.

11. “Ghostbusters”, 1984.

12. “Return of the Jedi”, 1983.

13. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, 2011.

14. “Terminator 2”, 1991.

15. “The Dark Knight”, 2008.

As for the WORST of the all-time summer box office champs, they chose “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”, from 2009. It was followed by “Mission: Impossible 2” from 2000 . . . “Spider-Man 3” from 2007 . . . “Iron Man 3” from 2013 . . . and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” from 1999.

