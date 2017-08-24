Chester Bennington’s Ex-Wife Blasts Singer’s Funeral

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s first wife, Samantha Bennington, has blasted the way his funeral was handled in a post on Facebook.

Related: Linkin Park Thank Fans, Plan Chester Bennington Event in L.A.

“My son [Draven] & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife),” she wrote. “It was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters.”

She goes on to make a host of accusations around the funeral, and how family members were treated, her son in particular.

“I hope you like capitalizing on his death .. karma is real,” she wrote towards the end of the post. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love…We know who are friends & family are so if your [sic] offended, good then you read this & it applies!”

Read Samantha Bennington’s full statement below.