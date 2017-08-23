Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

When You Start Hating Your Job

The age when people start HATING their job is…

According to a new study out of England, the age when people are most likely to start hating their job is 35.

The researchers found that about one in six people age 35 and up say they’re completely unhappy at work.

That’s more than double the number of younger people who feel that way.

Why? One of the researchers says in your mid 30s, quote, “There comes a time when either you haven’t achieved success, work has burned you out, or experience tells you family is more important. So you ask yourself: ‘What am I doing this for?'”

