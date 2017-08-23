Here’s how much your favorite television stars make.

“Variety” just released a report on TV salaries, and one big takeaway is that the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is making $900,000 per episode, which works out to $21.6 million per season EACH. Also, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch got bumped up to $500,000 per episode, which is $12 million a season.

The five biggest cast members on “Game of Thrones” . . . Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey . . . are ‘just’ making $500,000 per episode, and since there were only seven episodes, that’s a measly $3.5 million per season.

ABC is giving Roseanne Barr and John Goodman $250,000 per episode for the “Roseanne” revival. There will be eight episodes, so that’s $2 million.

$250,000 is also the amount that NBC is giving the cast of the “Will & Grace” revival, but that one has 16 episodes, so Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally are banking $4 million.

Here are a few other highlights…

Ellen DeGeneres is paid $50 MILLION per year to do her talk show.

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin gets an estimated $47 million to do her show.

Matt Lauer gets $25 million for the “Today” show, and that’s also the same amount that Katy Perry is getting to judge “American Idol” this season.

Kelly Ripa gets $22 million to do “Live!”. Ryan Seacrest gets $15 million, and another $12 million for “Idol”. And that’s just TWO of his jobs.

Megyn Kelly is getting $18 million from NBC News, and that’s about what “Good Morning America” is paying Robin Roberts.

