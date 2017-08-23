Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Killers Drop Haunting Video for ‘Run For Cover’

Keep your eye on the Molotov cocktail.
Filed Under: The Killers

By Hayden Wright

The Killers are back with “Run For Cover,” the second single from their upcoming LP Wonderful Wonderful.

In the new video, a woman literally runs for cover as her boyfriend chases her down the road in his car. She’s holding a mysterious cassette tape and he wants it back. The dark, cinematic visuals tell a story of murder, suspicion and revenge told in flashback.

In addition to their upcoming album, the Killers recently announced a tour beginning October 8 at the Austin City Limits Festival.

Wonderful Wonderful arrives on September 22. Watch the video for “Run For Cover” here:

 

