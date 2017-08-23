The Highest Paid Actors Of 2017

Marky Mark is “The World’s Highest Paid Actor”.

Believe it or not, Mark Wahlberg is now the highest paid actor in the WORLD.

Mark is #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actors’ after he raked in $68 million over the past year. That includes his paychecks from movies like “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” as well as his A&E reality show “Wahlburgers”, and his AT&T ads.

Dwayne Johnson is a close second with $65 million. He was #1 last year, and Robert Downey Jr. was #1 the three years before that, but he fell to #6 on this year’s list.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million (mostly from the Chinese box office.)

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $37 million

Click Here to see more.