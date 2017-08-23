Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Highest Paid Actors Of 2017

Filed Under: 2017, actors, highest, paid, Phillips & Company
(Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

Marky Mark is “The World’s Highest Paid Actor”.

Believe it or not, Mark Wahlberg is now the highest paid actor in the WORLD.

Mark is #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actors’ after he raked in $68 million over the past year. That includes his paychecks from movies like “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” as well as his A&E reality show “Wahlburgers”, and his AT&T ads.

Dwayne Johnson is a close second with $65 million. He was #1 last year, and Robert Downey Jr. was #1 the three years before that, but he fell to #6 on this year’s list.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million (mostly from the Chinese box office.)

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $37 million

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live