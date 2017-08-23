The Cities With The Most Internet Trolls

What cities have the MOST internet trolls?

“Wired” studied 92 million online comments from more than two million people, and here’s what they found…

1. Park Forest, Illinois is the troll capital of America . . . 34% of the comments posted from there are hostile. But there’s a catch . . . 99% of those come from just TWO a-holes. Bellflower, California is number two in trolling.

2. Sharpsburg, Georgia is the nicest online city in America, with only 0.8% of its comments being hostile.

3. Vermont has the highest troll rate of any state, with 12.2% hostile comments. And right next door in New Hampshire, there’s the LOWEST troll rate of any state, with only 4.7% hostile comments.

4. Other big trolling states are Iowa, Nevada, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia. The other friendliest states are Oklahoma, Wyoming, West Virginia, and Maine.

