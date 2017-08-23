New App Helping Parents

Are your kids ALWAYS on their phones, but never responding back to your text messages? Now there is an app for that!

The app is named ReplyASAP, and it will freeze your kids phone until they text you back!

The app was created by a parent that came up with the idea after his son, would often leave his phone on silent and would either miss important texts or ignore them altogether.

The app which takes over the phone’s screen and rings an alarm until the message is opened and acknowledged. The phone will even ring if the device is in silent mode.

Currently the app is only available for Android users, but a version for the iPhone is coming soon.

Learn more about the app HERE!