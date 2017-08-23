A new study found the food that every state HATES more than anyone else.

There’s a dating app called Hater that matches people up by the stuff they say they HATE. And they just analyzed their data to figure out what FOOD people in every state disproportionately hate more than the rest of the country.

Here are some of the highlights…

1. Missouri . . . the last bite of a hot dog.

2. Illinois . . . biting string cheese.

3. Virginia . . . pizza that’s had the grease dabbed off with a napkin.

4. Maryland . . . the corner piece of a brownie.

5. Kansas . . . shellfish.

6. Texas . . . well done steak.

7. Hawaii . . . Coke.

8. Wyoming . . . gluten free everything.

9. New Jersey . . . gas station wine.

10. Montana . . . pumpkin spice anything.

