Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Beloit College’s “Mindset List” For 2017

Filed Under: 2017, Beloit College, List, mindset, Phillips & Company
(Pinterest)

This year’s college freshmen don’t know a world WITHOUT smartphones and only know Justin Timberlake as a solo artist!

Beloit College just released its annual “Mindset List,” where they figure out some of the stuff that today’s college freshmen have either never known or always known. And for the Class of 2021, who were mostly born in 1999, here’s what they’ve got…

1. They barely know any phones except smartphones.

2. They have never used a floppy disk and probably never bought CDs.

3. They’ve never known a world where they couldn’t order anything they needed from Amazon and get it in two days thanks to Amazon Prime.

4. They’ve never known a world without “Pokemon”.

5. There have always been blogs on the Internet for them to read.

6. They only know Napster as a failing brand and NOT as THE place to download music for free.

7. They only know Justin Timberlake as a solo artist.

8. And they have only experienced Bill Clinton as Hillary’s husband, not as President.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live