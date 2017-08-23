Baby Was Named After the Eclipse & Her Nickname Is Precious

According to ABC News, Eclipse Alizabeth Eubanks was born at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville fell within the path of totality, which means that shortly after baby Eclipse came into the world, roughly two minutes of darkness descended upon the land, bestowing upon its citizens a sight of wonder that is only rarely witnessed.

The wackiest part of the whole thing is the fact that little Eclipse wasn’t due until Sept. 3. If she had arrived when predicted, her parents, Freedom and Michael, were going to name her Violet; however, Freedom went into labor the night before the Eclipse, and, well… you do the math.

Also, the nickname Eclipse may end up going by is unusual, but also kind of adorable: Said Freedom, “I think it was just meant to be, her name,” she added. “We’re probably going to call her Clipsey.”