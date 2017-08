Are these really “The Greatest Car Movies Ever”?

115 years ago today, the Cadillac Automobile Company was founded in Detroit. And in honor of that, there’s a new list of “The Greatest Car Movies Ever.”

Here’s the top ten…

1. “Taxi Driver”, 1976

2. “Mad Max: Fury Road”, 2015

3. “Two-Lane Blacktop”, 1971

4. “Repo Man”, 1984

5. “Collateral”, 2004

6. “Holy Motors”, 2012

7. “Duel”, 1971

8. “Fast Five”, 2011

9. “Joy Ride”, 2001

10. “Taste of Cherry”, 1997

