Watch The Chainsmokers Perform ‘Closer’ at a Wedding

By Scott T. Sterling

Andrew Taggart, one-half of pop duo the Chainsmokers, shared some of his band’s biggest hits in a most unexpected setting: a wedding.

As it turns out, Taggart and his bandmate, Alex Pall, were both invited guests at the ceremony of Taggart’s friend, a buddy from his collegiate days at Syracuse, according to TMZ. Taggart even served as a groomsman.

He did double-duty during the reception, joining the wedding band for renditions of Chainsmokers’ hits, including “Closer.” It all went down at the Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia.

Watch a clip from the wedding below.