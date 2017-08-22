Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Should Kids Be Smart Or Popular?

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Would you rather have a kid who’s POPULAR or really SMART?

Would you rather have a kid who’s popular, or a kid who’s really smart? About 150 moms had to rank six traits, according to how important they are…

The six traits were extraversion, agreeableness, openness, intelligence, conscientiousness, and neuroticism.

And more than half of moms said that being SOCIAL was the most important trait. Only 10% said intelligence. Here’s how it breaks down…

1. Extraversion. 51% said it’s the best trait their kid could have.

2. Agreeableness, 20%. So the top two both have to do with working well with others.

3. Intelligence, 10%.

4. Openness, 10%. Which is kind of like intelligence. It’s linked to a willingness to learn and experience new things.

5. Conscientiousness, 9%.

6. Neuroticism, ZERO percent. That’s where you’re more prone to emotions like anger, anxiety, and depression. None of the moms thought that was the best trait you can have.

