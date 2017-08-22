Rescue Me: Branson’s Story

Welcome to Rescue Me! Rescue Me is all about helping animals in need. One way of doing that is showcasing a video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. In the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Branson was rescued as a puppy with the “Lady and the Tramp” litter in 2014. The litter was an owner surrender by a woman in East St Louis.

Like all puppies, Branson was so cute and cuddly! He caught the eye of several potential adopters. Then he got his forever home and was adopted while he was still a puppy, BUT returned as an adult.

It happens all too frequently … the puppy grows up and isn’t what his/her owners think he/she “should be”, for whatever reason. Adopting an animal at any age means you’re taking on the commitment to be with that animal for the rest of their life. Obviously situations arise where an owner can no longer take care of their pet for reasons other than the puppy just grew up.

A lot of times puppies go through their “teenage years” sooner than later and it causes them to act out. If you feel like you can’t get it under control, ask for help or consider training BEFORE giving up on the puppy.

Gateway Pet Guardians is a great resource and I STRONGLY encourage you to reach out to them if you need help.