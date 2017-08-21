Here are “The BEST Movies of All Time” RANKED!

Attempting to answer the question: “What is the greatest movie of all time?”, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed movie ratings as decided by critics and general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and Internet Movie Database. According to their findings, here are the BEST movies of all time…

10. Sunset BLVD. (1950)

9. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

8. Goodfellas (1990)

7. 12 Angry Men (1957)

6. The Dark Knight (2008)

5. Schindler’s List (1993)

4. Pulp Fiction (1994)

3. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

2. The Godfather: Part II (1974)

1. The Godfather (1972)

Click Here to see more.