A couple of days before the eclipse John Stamos showed us his full moon. For John Stamos’ 54th birthday on Saturday he posted a photo of himself naked outside with palm leaves covering part of his behind.

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Here’s wishing we all look that good at 54!