Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th – Sunday, August 20th)

(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend.

Friday evening, since the kids start school on Wednesday, I had to take them to get their hair cut. Here’s the BEFORE…

hc1 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

And here’s the AFTER…

hc2 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

Kennedy went to Bingo Friday night with her grandmother. She was four spaces away from winning $500 in a cover-all!

bingo Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

We spent most of Saturday at “our” pool… Raging Rivers!

rr2 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

I taught the kids the proper way to were their glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse. (Too bad no one taught me the proper way to clean the corner of my mouth from breakfast!)

eclipse Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

When we got home from a walk Sunday evening, this guy was waiting on our house!

hawk1 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, August 18th Sunday, August 20th)

That was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!

