Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (August 18th-20th)

We started the weekend at a birthday party at Myseum. I can’t believe I haven’t been there before, but the kids had a blast! They did a science experiment making glow-in-the-dark slime. The pics in the dark didn’t come out, but here’s Nora’s slime (and my crazy-long arm!)

One of the exhibits for kids at Myseum is a Veterinary Clinic. Of course the kids decided to take the stuffed animals out of the cages and get in them. They were WAY too happy to be in there.

Saturday morning I was out for the Pedal the Cause training ride in Chesterfield. I am on team Powered By Hope, and here I am with our team captain and fearless leader, Teri Griege. Powered By Hope is the name of Teri’s book as well as her charity. You can learn more about her at PoweredByHope.org. She is a supernatural force. I am so honored to be part of her team.

My kids have lived at the pool this summer, and this weekend was no exception. We were there Saturday and Sunday, and they’ve become such good swimmers that I even sat down and read a book at the pool! That hasn’t happened since BK (before kids)! Here’s Nora’s 837th cannonball of the day:

I couldn’t resist buying a bunch of food at the store for the Total Solar Eclipse tomorrow: Sunchips, CapriSun, Milky Way, Starburst, Luna bars, and of course Eclipse gum. Now I just need to find Moon Pies and we’ll be all set!