Here are the things people LIE about on their resume.

According to a new survey, 46% of American workers know someone who’s LIED on their resumé.

Here are the four most common things we lie about…

1. Job experience. 76% of people who know someone who’s lied on a resumé said they lied about their job experience.

2. Job duties, 55%. So they didn’t lie about having a job, just about what they DID at a job.

3. Their education, 33%.

4. Their employment dates, 26%. Meaning they stretched them to seem like they worked somewhere longer. Probably so they didn’t have gaps on their resumé.

Click Here to see more.