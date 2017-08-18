Here are the things people LIE about on their resume.
According to a new survey, 46% of American workers know someone who’s LIED on their resumé.
Here are the four most common things we lie about…
1. Job experience. 76% of people who know someone who’s lied on a resumé said they lied about their job experience.
2. Job duties, 55%. So they didn’t lie about having a job, just about what they DID at a job.
3. Their education, 33%.
4. Their employment dates, 26%. Meaning they stretched them to seem like they worked somewhere longer. Probably so they didn’t have gaps on their resumé.
