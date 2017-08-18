Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Solar Eclipse Songs For Your Watch Party!

Filed Under: eclipse 2017, eclipse playlist, songs for the eclipse
Photo by: Getty Images

If you are having an eclipse watch party on Monday don’t forget to have epic music that goes along with it!

Pocketful of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield

Can’t Fight the Moonlight – LeAnn Rimes, ‘Coyote Ugly’ Song

Walkin on Sunshine – Katrina

A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay

Dark Horse – Katy Perry

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake

Burn – Ellie Goulding

Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Counting Stars – One Republic

Talking To The Moon – Bruno Mars

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

Daylight – Maroon 5

Perfect Illusion – Lady Gaga

Starlight – Taylor Swift

Shadow Of The Day – Linkin Park

Drops of Jupiter – Train

Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall

Bright – Echosmith

Diamonds – Rihanna

Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart

Brighter Than The Sun – Colbie Caillat

Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler

 

