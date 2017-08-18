Solar Eclipse Songs For Your Watch Party!

If you are having an eclipse watch party on Monday don’t forget to have epic music that goes along with it!
Pocketful of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield
Can’t Fight the Moonlight – LeAnn Rimes, ‘Coyote Ugly’ Song
Walkin on Sunshine – Katrina
A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
Dark Horse – Katy Perry
Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake
Burn – Ellie Goulding
Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader
Steal My Sunshine – Len
Counting Stars – One Republic
Talking To The Moon – Bruno Mars
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
Daylight – Maroon 5
Perfect Illusion – Lady Gaga
Starlight – Taylor Swift
Shadow Of The Day – Linkin Park
Drops of Jupiter – Train
Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall
Bright – Echosmith
Diamonds – Rihanna
Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart
Brighter Than The Sun – Colbie Caillat
Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler