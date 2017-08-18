Solar Eclipse Songs For Your Watch Party!

If you are having an eclipse watch party on Monday don’t forget to have epic music that goes along with it!

Pocketful of Sunshine – Natasha Bedingfield

Can’t Fight the Moonlight – LeAnn Rimes, ‘Coyote Ugly’ Song

Walkin on Sunshine – Katrina

A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay

Dark Horse – Katy Perry

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake

Burn – Ellie Goulding

Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Counting Stars – One Republic

Talking To The Moon – Bruno Mars

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

Daylight – Maroon 5

Perfect Illusion – Lady Gaga

Starlight – Taylor Swift

Shadow Of The Day – Linkin Park

Drops of Jupiter – Train

Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall

Bright – Echosmith

Diamonds – Rihanna

Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart

Brighter Than The Sun – Colbie Caillat

Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler