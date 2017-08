By Robyn Collins

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined James Corden for the latest installment of The Late Late Show segment “Crosswalk: The Musical.”

The two stars lead a cast through a series of numbers from the musical Hair on the streets of Los Angeles. The troupe performed “Age of Aquarius,” “Hair,” and “Let the Sunshine,” complete with costume changes, and blurred nudity.

Check out the hilarious bit below.