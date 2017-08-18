Did Peter Kraus Ruin His Chances of Being the Next “Bachelor”?

Peter Kraus probably would have won “The Bachelorette” if only he’d been ready to commit to Rachel Lindsay, but his decision not to may have cost him his next TV gig.

Logic would normally dictate that Peter star in the next installment of “The Bachelor”, but after what he did … he made some enemies at the top.

“Bachelor” boss, Mike Fleiss Tweeted:

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017

A so-called “insider” says, quote, “He is totally on their [s**t] list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at ‘The Bachelor’. No way.”

Some fans are saying it’s not fair because Peter was following his heart and thought it was too soon to propose, but he was 100% good with settling down with Rachel. Some are saying it would be different if he was in “charge” and picking the girls. Some agree with Mike Fleiss.

What do you think? Ideally, I think the creators of the show want an engagement at the end of the season because it’s “part” of the love story … even if it doesn’t work out in the end.