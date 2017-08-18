Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Controversial Trivial Arguments Settled

Filed Under: arguments, controversial, Phillips & Company, settled, trivial
(Good Housekeeping)

A new survey finds people’s opinions on how to hang toilet paper, ketchup on hot dogs, and more.

Buzzfeed just released the results of a survey on the little things that people have STRONG opinions about. Here’s what they found…

1. 84% of people hang their toilet paper in the “over” style, 16% go “under.”

2. 53% think green candies should be lime flavored, 47% think they should be apple.

3. 80% put ketchup on their hot dogs, 20% don’t.

4. 56% prefer Macs, 44% choose PCs.

5. 70% like dogs, 30% like cats.

6. 87% prefer paper books, 13% like e-books.

7. And 55% say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, 45% say it does.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live