Controversial Trivial Arguments Settled

A new survey finds people’s opinions on how to hang toilet paper, ketchup on hot dogs, and more.

Buzzfeed just released the results of a survey on the little things that people have STRONG opinions about. Here’s what they found…

1. 84% of people hang their toilet paper in the “over” style, 16% go “under.”

2. 53% think green candies should be lime flavored, 47% think they should be apple.

3. 80% put ketchup on their hot dogs, 20% don’t.

4. 56% prefer Macs, 44% choose PCs.

5. 70% like dogs, 30% like cats.

6. 87% prefer paper books, 13% like e-books.

7. And 55% say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, 45% say it does.

