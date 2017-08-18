Address Numerology

Did you know that the numbers of your home’s address can impact your life?
Are you living at the right address? In Numerology, every address carries with it a vibrational matrix that becomes the home’s “personality.”
Here is how to calculate the numerology for your house or apartment:
First, write down the full number of your house or apartment.
Next, add all of the numbers together to find the sum. Reduce the sum to a single digit.
For example: The house address is 1704 Bluff Boulevard
The house number is 1704.
You then add: 1 + 7 + 0 + 4 = 12. Reduce 12 to a single digit: 1 + 2 = 3
Here’s what that final number means:
1 HOME
The 1 home is a place to establish independence.
2 HOME
The 2 home is a place devoted to love, family, and partnership.
3 HOME
The 3 home is a place that’s full of joy and laughter and has an optimistic and upbeat energy.
4 HOME
The 4 home is a place to establish security and stability.
5 HOME
The 5 home is a place to party and have fun!
6 HOME
The 6 home is a place of beauty and nurturing.
7 HOME
The 7 home is a place for introspection and contemplation.
8 HOME
The 8 home is a place of power and prestige.
9 HOME
The 9 home is a place of humanitarianism.
Click Here to see more.