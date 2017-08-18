Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Address Numerology

Filed Under: address, numerology, Phillips & Company
(Etsy.com)

Did you know that the numbers of your home’s address can impact your life?

Are you living at the right address? In Numerology, every address carries with it a vibrational matrix that becomes the home’s “personality.”

Here is how to calculate the numerology for your house or apartment:

First, write down the full number of your house or apartment. 
Next, add all of the numbers together to find the sum. Reduce the sum to a single digit.

For example: The house address is 1704 Bluff Boulevard

The house number is 1704.

You then add: 1 + 7 + 0 + 4 = 12.  Reduce 12 to a single digit: 1 + 2 = 3

Here’s what that final number means:

1 HOME
The 1 home is a place to establish independence.

2 HOME
The 2 home is a place devoted to love, family, and partnership.

3 HOME
The 3 home is a place that’s full of joy and laughter and has an optimistic and upbeat energy.

4 HOME
The 4 home is a place to establish security and stability.

5 HOME
The 5 home is a place to party and have fun!

6 HOME
The 6 home is a place of beauty and nurturing.

7 HOME
The 7 home is a place for introspection and contemplation.

8 HOME
The 8 home is a place of power and prestige.

9 HOME
The 9 home is a place of humanitarianism.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live