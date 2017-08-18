Address Numerology

Did you know that the numbers of your home’s address can impact your life?

Are you living at the right address? In Numerology, every address carries with it a vibrational matrix that becomes the home’s “personality.”

Here is how to calculate the numerology for your house or apartment:

First, write down the full number of your house or apartment.

Next, add all of the numbers together to find the sum. Reduce the sum to a single digit.

For example: The house address is 1704 Bluff Boulevard

The house number is 1704.

You then add: 1 + 7 + 0 + 4 = 12. Reduce 12 to a single digit: 1 + 2 = 3

Here’s what that final number means:

1 HOME

The 1 home is a place to establish independence.

2 HOME

The 2 home is a place devoted to love, family, and partnership.

3 HOME

The 3 home is a place that’s full of joy and laughter and has an optimistic and upbeat energy.

4 HOME

The 4 home is a place to establish security and stability.

5 HOME

The 5 home is a place to party and have fun!

6 HOME

The 6 home is a place of beauty and nurturing.

7 HOME

The 7 home is a place for introspection and contemplation.

8 HOME

The 8 home is a place of power and prestige.

9 HOME

The 9 home is a place of humanitarianism.

