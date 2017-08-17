Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Highest Paid Actresses In The World

August 17, 2017 3:14 AM
Emma Stone (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Emma Stone is the “World’s Highest Paid Actress”.

Emma Stone tops the annual “Forbes” list of “The Highest Paid Actresses in the World”. She raked in $26 million over the past 12 months. Jennifer Lawrence was #1 the past two years, but she slipped to third this year.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Emma Stone, $26 million

2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million

4. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million

5. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

6. A tie between Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million

8. A tie between Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million

10. Amy Adams, $11.5 million

Overall, the Top 10 actresses made $172.5 million over the past 12 months, which is down 16% from $205 million last year.

